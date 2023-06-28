CANU ranks on $300,000 bail each for stealing diamonds

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks, who are accused of stealing diamonds from a Surinamese national, have been slapped with a simple larceny charge and granted bail.

21-year-old Annick Hosannah of Lot 1314 Diamond Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and 26-year-old Jamine Goddard of Lot 5 Water Street, Bagotstown, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh via Zoom.

The duo was charged with simple larceny committed on Gabriel Manichand at Skeldon, Corentyne, Berbice on June 20, 2023.

The men pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted $300,000 bail each with the condition that they report every other Friday to the Police. The matter was adjourned for reports and statements on August 3, 2023.

The ranks were arrested on June 23, 2023, after allegedly stealing the diamonds from Manichand, whom they arrested for illegal firearm possession.

Reports are that the diamonds were swallowed by Goddard, who was taken to the hospital, where he excreted them. Police said, too, that Hosannah admitted to selling his loot to another individual.

Like this: Like Loading...