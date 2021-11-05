Dr. Roach murder: Cause of Death given as multiple blunt trauma

Post Mortem Examination of Dr. Colin Roach was done on Friday at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary. Dr. Roach was found dead in his Kingston clinic earlier this week. The cause of death has been given as multiple blunt trauma to the head. 19-year-old Hilton Oliver Franklin was arrested by the Police early this morning in Berbice as he attempted to flee to Suriname through the backtrack route. The youth was reportedly taken to the area by a relative who had arrangements in place for his travel to Suriname. The suspect was arrested without incident wearing a facemask and a religious gown as a disguise.

Related