Driver who struck down and dumped Williams’ body remanded to prison

53-year-old Daniel Melbourne was slapped with six charges when he appeared in court on Friday morning to answer for charges relating to the death of construction worker Reonol Williams, who was reportedly ploughed down by a speeding car last month.

Melbourne who is also known as “Love Vibrations”- a one man band, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court on the East Coast of Demerara. Melbourne kf Middle Street, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, pleaded not guilty to all six charges.

Despite his plea, he was charged with causing the death of Williams by dangerous driving, failure to report an accident, failure to render assistance after an accident, failure to produce the vehicle for examination, giving false information to the police, and attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

Melbourne was refused bail and was remanded to jail.

The disappearance of construction worker- Reonol Williams sparked national outrage.

According to reports, the construction worker, Reonol Williams was walking along the roadway at Enmore with a friend when he was struck down by the speeding car with registration number PAB 2552. The driver told an eyewitness that he would be taking the injured man to the nearest health post. However, upon investigations and several checks by the family, no health facility had any record of the man.

On Tuesday, the decomposed body of Williams was found by investigators in a trench in the vicinity of Coldingen Koker, East Coast Demerara.

The family of 50-year-old man Williams had strongly protested and called for those in authorities to find their loved one in order to help them get closure.

The driver was initially arrested and released on bail but was rearrested recently where he confessed that he was indeed behind the wheels at the time of the accident.

The driver, Daniel Melbourne, initially told investigators that it was not him.

Reonol called ‘Ram’ was struck down by motor car, PAB 2552 at Enmore Estate Road, ECD during the wee hours of May 23. It is reported that he was at the time returning home after dropping off his younger sister in Georgetown.

A post-mortem found that Williams died from multiple injuries caused by a vehicular accident.

The questions still remains whether Williams was alive when the driver drove off from the accident scene with his body.

The accused will return to Court on the 22nd July for the continuation of the matter.