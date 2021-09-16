Dutch citizen arrested for possession of Ecstasy

On Wednesday, 15th September 2021, CANU Officers conducted operations between Corentyne and Georgetown where 3097 methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (Ecstasy) pills were seized. The total weight of these pills was 1.262 kgs.

The pills were concealed within two (2) cornflake boxes in transparent Ziploc plastic bags. The pills have a street value of $5,000,000.

As a result, three (3) males and one (1) female were arrested. A Dutch citizen Dwight Garconious was taken into custody.

Related