Elderly man beaten, robbed of cellular phone on roadway while heading home

A 70-year-old pensioner is now hospitalised and nursing injuries about his body after being badly beaten then robbed of his cellular phone by two men while en route to his home.

The elderly man has been identified as Abel Vernon of Plantainwalk, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

One of the suspects involved is said to be a 35-year-old male of Crane village, West Coast Demerara (WCD) while details about his 26-year-old accomplice are yet to be made known.

Reports are that on Saturday, while Vernon was in the vicinity of the Vreed-en-Hoop junction and was making his way home, the two perpetrators approached him and dealt several cuffs to his face and about his body.

It was during this process that one of the two suspects snatched Vernon’s ‘BLU’ cellular phone which contained an active SIM card before they both made good their escape on foot from the crime scene.

However, the escape was short-lived for the 35-year-old suspect who was nabbed shortly after the assault and robbery in the vicinity of the West Demerara Regional Hospital (Best Hospital), WCD.

He was arrested and placed in police custody while Vernon was escorted to the above-mentioned hospital where he was admitted as a patient.

The second suspect is still on the run as police intensify the hunt to capture him.

Meanwhile, investigations into the matter are presently ongoing.