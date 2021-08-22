Eteringbang receives more flood relief supplies

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday last delivered a quantity of additional food hampers, hygiene kits and water purification tablets to the community of Eteringbang, Region 7. Persons residing on the waterfront are significantly impacted, and as such, were in need of supplemental relief aid.

The commission has been distributing a number of hampers throughout the region since the flooding began again earlier last week.

The hampers were distributed by Regional Representatives, along with CDC personnel. The Commission maintains partnerships with all national and regional bodies to receive regular updates on the flood situation across Guyana.

Related