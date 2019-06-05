ExxonMobil Conducts Oil Spill Demonstration On Shell Beach

ExxonMobil Guyana staged an Oil Spill demonstration recently at Waini Point, Shell Beach Protected Area in Region One> The demonstration saw approximately more than 100 persons in participation. Members from the Regional Democratic Council, coastal Village councils and other key agencies were present at the exercise. The exercise was done with the support of the Civil Defence Commission, Protected Areas Commission, the Regional Democratic Council, the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard and MARAD.

Rod Henson stated that ExxonMobil’s fundamental goal is to ensure that there are no environmental incidents. “Because we want to ensure that yours and other communities remain beautiful and untouched, ExxonMobil Guyana, is committed to safe and environmentally responsible operations. This commitment is highlighted in our Corporate Environment Policy; Protect Tomorrow. Today,” Rod Henson, the Country’s Manager stated in his speech to crowd assembled on the Beach.

He added that the company complies with all applicable environmental laws and regulations whilst simultaneously striving to go beyond and apply international standards where laws and regulations do not exist in the country. He also added that ExxonMobil has partnered with significant agencies over the years and specifically in Region One to ensure that the natural beauty of coastal communities and life beyond the shores remain intact.

“This exercise while it may seem very simple, it is very important and significant to the development of this new found wealth in our country in which as a people at the local level will be empowered to know what needs to be done if there should be an oil spill,” Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley explained.He said should an oil spill occur, the administration is pleased to say that coastal communities are now better equipped to protect itself from such an occurrence.

Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Capt. Salim October specified that this is an important part of the country’s overall preparedness to respond to a potential oil spill and also an existing concerns of citizens which cannot be ignored.

Across the country specifically in coastal communities ExxonMobil Guyana has planned a series of drills and workshops. The Shell beach demonstration exercise was one in the strategy.