Family of 7 now homeless following Fire 

The fire that broke out at Lot 135 Blairmont #4 Settlement West Bank Berbice, leaving 7 homeless, was most likely caused when a child ignited a mattress tree with a lighter,

officials said on Tuesday.

The Guyana Fire Service in a press release stated that they received a call at 9:17 hrs on Wednesday and was alerted to a fire. They said there was an immediate response to the location.

However, the one flat wooden structure owned and occupied by sixty-five year old Heeralall Bishunlall and family of six (6) was destroyed as a result of the fire.

The GFS urged citizens to keep fire starters out of the reach of children and educate them on the dangers of playing with them.