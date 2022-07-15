Female rank whose house was destroyed by fire receives assistance from Police Association

The Guyana Police Force through its Police Association has handed over a number of supplies to Woman Lance Corporal Alpha Daniels whose West Ruimveldt, Georgetown home was completely destroyed by fire on July 6, 2022.

The simple handing over was done on July 13, 2022, at the Police Association office, Young Street Eve Leary.

Chairman of the Police Association, Inspector Sohan Ramdat, along with the Assistant Secretary Woman Sergeant Karren Seaford and Woman Inspector Naomi Ross-Singh made the presentation to the rank which included a complete bed set, a Food Voucher redeemable at Mattai Supermarket, along with a quantity of clothes and other household supplies.

In an invited comment, Inspector Ramdat mentioned that the Police Association represents approximately 80 percent of the ranks in the Force and has been supporting the ranks over the years. With this, he further noted that the association will continue to support and assist ranks in whatever way possible.

Ms. Daniels thanked the Police Association and by extension the Guyana Police Force for the much needed items and said that the supplies will assist her significantly in helping her to return to normalcy.