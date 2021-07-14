Female vendor stabs woman in chest with pitchfork

A 53-year-old female vendor is now behind bars for attempted murder in which she is accused of stabbing another woman in the chest with a pitchfork.



The victim is currently in critical condition.

The accused, Denise Hillman, a resident of Lamaha Park, Georgetown, was not required to plead to the indictable charge of grievous bodily harm — to Otoley Whyte — with the intent to commit murder when she appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Sherwin Matthews told the court that on July 11, 2021, the sons of both women were gambling when a fight broke out between them.

Matthews said Whyte was stabbed by Hillman when she tried to stop the fight.



In her submission to the court for bail, Hillman alleged that Whyte threw a hot substance on her and that Whyte’s family beat her up.



The accused also showed her burnt skin to Magistrate McLennan.



However, the magistrate denied her bail based on the life-threatening injury sustained by the complainant.



Hillman was remanded to prison until August 5.