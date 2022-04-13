Firearm Found in Abandoned house at Bachelor’s Adventure

During an intelligence-led Police operation, police found an unlicensed firearm at Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara.

Police ranks on the intel operation went to an abandoned house at Bachelor’s Adventure, Main Access Road, where an unidentifiable male was seen with a dark colour haversack in his hand and upon seeing the police he dropped the bag and ran into a clump of bushes and made good his escape.

The haversack was picked up by a Police Corporal who checked the haversack where a .38 revolver was found inside bearing serial number RD64425.

The firearm was dusted and lodged.

Investigation in progress.