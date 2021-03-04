First Citizens Bank not licensed to operate in Guyana- Bank of Guyana

Despite the First Citizens Bank (FCB) Limited publishing a Notice in the Trinidadian Guardian about its decision to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to purchase its operations in Guyana, the FCB is yet to acquire a licence to operate in the country.

This is according to a statement from the Bank of Guyana (BOG) which on Thursday (today) noted that the FCB entered the said agreement without informing the BOG.

“FCB has not submitted an application, in keeping with the requirements of the Financial Institutions Act 1995 (FIA), to the BOG to acquire control of a bank (BNS) operating in Guyana.”