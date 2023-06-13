Fisherman found dead after argument with son

A fisherman was on Monday found dead moments after he had an argument with his 29-year-old son.

Dead is 57-year-old Ramesh Peters, of Lot 84 Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne Berbice. The Police said that Peters was killed at about 19:30h.

Investigations revealed that Peters and his 29-year-old son Vijai had an argument on the street in front of his house.

The 57-year-old left and went into his yard, leaving Vijai on the street. A loud noise was heard in the yard, and upon checking, Vijai and the neighbours saw the fisherman lying on his back with an injury to the left side of his head.

A two-by-four wood that was holding up a shed was found next to the victim’s body.

The victim was picked up in an unconscious state and escorted to Port Mourant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

