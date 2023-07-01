Food, energy security among issues to be addressed by Pres. Ali and US Secretary of State at upcoming visit

President, Irfaan Ali is set to meet with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 6 to discuss key bilateral issues, including food and energy security and decarbonisation, climate resilience, regional migration, and building local capacity.

The Secretary of State will also attend the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government meeting and CARICOM’s 50th-anniversary celebration in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti within the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States of America (USA), Barbara Feinstein, revealed the information during a special briefing with the Bureau on Friday.

She noted that Guyana is among USA’s closest partners in the Caribbean and said the country looks forward to engaging with leaders and partners across the region to discuss a range of shared priorities and celebrate the 50th anniversary of CARICOM.

“Caribbean nations are vital partners, friends, and neighbours. We share an unshakeable commitment to democracy and the rule of law. They are critical allies and thought leaders on a broad range of issues, including security, migration, climate change, finance, food security, and energy. Through our diaspora, we share bonds of culture and history, which is particularly important to mention on this, the last day of Caribbean American Heritage Month.”

She said Blinken’s visit to Guyana would further strengthen America’s diplomatic engagement with 14 steadfast democracies.

The Secretary’s trip builds on the Vice President’s visit to the Bahamas on June 8, where he engaged leaders from CARICOM and the Dominican Republic and made commitments on issues of mutual concern.

During the upcoming trip, he will also visit and engage the leaders of Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti, as well as Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who is also the incoming chair of CARICOM, to discuss strong partnership on regional migration, security, and renewable energy.

[Extracted and modified from the Department of Public Information]

