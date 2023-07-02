Police hunting for man, 28, who allegedly beat his 48-year-old wife to death

Dead is 48-year-old Bibi Naseefa Baksh of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

HGP Nightly News understands that Baksh shared a rocky relationship with 29-year-old Shivnand Henry, a fisherman/labourer.

Baksh, who has a 12-year-old daughter, lived with the 29-year-old suspect and his mother at Uitvlugt.

Reports are that the housewife and Henry usually have domestic issues, resulting in fights and quarrels being the order of the day.

It is alleged that the couple had an argument between 04:30h and 05:30h on Sunday while imbibing, and the suspect began beating the housewife.

He allegedly kicked her down a wooden stair and dragged her to the roadway, where he dealt her several kicks and lashes with a piece of wood.

After the beating, Police said the suspect and the victim’s 12-year-old daughter assisted her back into the house.

The woman was taken to her room and placed on a bed. A short while after, the woman was observed to be motionless.

The suspect left the house in an unknown direction. Public-spirited citizens subsequently informed the Police after the victim’s 12-year-old daughter raised an alarm about her mother being motionless.

On arrival, Police observed the woman lying motionless in the bedroom. What appears to be abrasions were seen on the woman’s forehead, shoulder, arms and knees.

Baksh’s body was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead and escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

“Checks were made for the suspect, but he is yet to be located. Several persons were questioned, and certain information was received. Investigations are continuing,” Police said.

