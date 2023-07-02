Pork-knocker caught with ganja hidden in pants crotch

Quacy Hodge, a 24-year-old pork-knocker, has been arrested after he was found with 12.9 grams of marijuana hidden in the crotch of his pants.

Police said that at about 17:00h, two ranks were on mobile patrol at 7 Miles Mahdia, Region Eight, when they stopped an XR motorcycle with plate number CL 4567.

When asked to produce his driver’s licence and documents for the motorcycle, the Police said that Hodge did not have them in his possession.

As a result, Hodge was escorted to Mahdia Police Station and was told that a search on his person would be conducted.

“At this point, Hodge started to behave in a very disorderly manner,” Police said, adding that the search was carried out, and the ganja was found.

The Police said that the pork-knocker was shown the cannabis, and he admitted ownership. The 24-year-old man is expected to be charged this week.

