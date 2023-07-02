Venezuelan national stabbed to death at Grove

A Venezuelan national was stabbed to death in the wee hours of Sunday after he attempted to stop a man who reportedly tried to steal his wife’s purse.

Dead is 37-year-old Oscar Sanchez of Lot 37 Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The alleged murder occurred around 04:30h in the vicinity of Blast Beer Garden, located at Grove.

The Police, in a statement, said that Sanchez’s reputed wife, Avie Mario Leane Tores, a Venezuelan national, is employed at the Blast Beer Garden.

Tores told investigators that after she finished working at around 00:30 h, she and her husband began consuming alcohol in front of her workplace.

“They were with some other friends (all Venezuelans) and were standing on the pavement in front of the bar,” Police said.

At about 04:00h, the suspect, who is known to both Sanchez and Tores, came up to her and tried to steal her purse that she had in her left hand, which caused her husband to intervene.

An argument ensued, and the suspect, who was armed with a knife, dealt Sanchez several stabs about his body.

Sanchez fell to the ground, where he remained motionless as the suspect made good his escape, on foot, in a southern direction on the Grove Public Road.

“The scene was photographed and processed by investigators who observed the following injuries on the body of the deceased: the back of the left side shoulder, centre of the back, left back elbow, left shoulder front, middle of the throat, left side lower rib, and right thumb.”

Several persons were contacted and interviewed, and statements were obtained. CCTV cameras were located under the shed of Blast Beer Garden, and investigators will review them as investigations continue.

