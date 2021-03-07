Four Guyanese men deported from Suriname after serving sentences for various crimes

Four (4) Guyanese men, who were each incarcerated in a Surinamese Prison for various crimes, were on Sunday (today) handed over to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and are currently in the custody of the local police.

Thirty-nine (39)-year-old Andre Ragmangal of Fifth Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was locked up in the Dutch-speaking country after he overstayed his permitted time in that country and served one (1) month in jail there.

Govinda Dhanraj, 31, of Bock 12 Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD), spent two (2) months in a Surinamese Prison for Domestic Violence Assault while 58-year-old Nazim Shaw of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was jailed for two (2) years for a wounding offence in Suriname.

Additionally, 48-year-old Shanandeen Bacchus of Corentyne, Berbice, was imprisoned for two (2) years for Trafficking in Narcotics.

According to the GPF, the four (4) Guyanese national will be sent to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Eve Leary, Georgetown, this afternoon or early on Monday (tomorrow) morning for profiling so as to determine whether they were wanted for crimes locally, before they can be released.