Ganja found in hire car after early morning roadblock in Berbice

A 34-year-old man was on Friday morning arrested after police discovered 9lbs of cannabis in a hire car vehicle at the Berbice River Bridge Public Road. According to the Police, a roadblock exercise was in effect at the Public Road when a dark blue 212 motorcar was approaching the roadblock and made a sudden turn and began driving at a fast rate of speed in the opposite direction.

As such police gave chase and about 200 feet away from the roadblock intercepted the motorcar.

The driver was contacted told of the observations and a search on his person and motor vehicle was requested and done.

In the trunk of the motorcar, a bulky gray Diesel haversack was found in the spare wheel compartment which, upon opening, contained a bulky parcel wrapped with a transparent plastic and within a black plastic bag.

It was opened in the suspect’s presence and contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested, to which he replied, “Is me weed and I went going and sell-off over the river but I turn back when I see the block”.

The suspected narcotics, motorcar and the suspect were escorted to Central Police Station where the motorcar was lodged and the suspected narcotics was weighed in his presence which amounted to 4 kilograms (9 lbs).

The suspect then gave a caution statement and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

