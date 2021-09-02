GDF Lance Corporal and his girlfriend have been shot dead, execution-style in B Field Sophia.

26-year-old Daniel Fraser and his girlfriend, 23yr old Shanicka Forde were shot and killed early Thursday morning in Sophia.

The couple was on their way home to Fraser’s house in Sophia when they were confronted by an “unknown male who approached them from a northern direction on a bicycle and discharged six rounds at Fraser and Forde causing them to fall on the ground.”

The suspect then rode away in a western direction and escaped.

The girlfriend of Fraser was scheduled to return to Barbados on September 2, 2021.

Fraser only celebrated his 26th birthday two days ago.

More details soon.