GPF ranks questioned about origins of OPR fire

According to Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo, ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who occupied the living quarters at the Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown complex have been questioned about the blaze which engulfed and destroyed the Office of Professional Responsibility on Saturday.

“These are Police ranks who were staying in the barrack room, the living quarters upstairs. Those are the persons who are being questioned in relation to the fire,” he said.

However, despite ongoing investigations, the origin of the fire is still not yet known. Edoo stated that “Investigations are still ongoing within the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), and the Guyana Police Force (GPF)…within a week or so you will get a full update as to everything surrounding the fire.”

The inferno has flattened the OPR and has also caused some damage to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions where on Saturday, DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack was seen directing efforts to remove case files, law books and other valuables. Minister of Homes Affairs, Robeson Benn was also on the scene and stated that the files are currently being stored at the Police Training Centre at Eve Leary however it is unclear if temporary accommodations will be organised for the DPP.

The GFS stated that they received a call at 13:50h alerting them to a fire at the OPR location. The GFS responded by sending water tenders from the Central, Alberttown, West Ruimveldt and Campbellville Fire Stations.

According to the Fire Chief, the fire is reported to have begun on the top floor of the western side of the building, in an area that is used as the living quarters for ranks of the GPF. Unable to be contained, it subsequently spread to other parts of the building and as a result, the entire living quarters, the OPR, the Construction Department, and Stores were completely destroyed, while the Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions suffered minor water damage.