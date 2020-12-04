GPL Prepaid meters experiencing technical difficulties nationwide

All Prepaid Meter Agents/ Vendors are being cautioned to avoid multiple sales of the same transaction due to the “slowness of the response” as the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) Juice/Prepaid System is currently experiencing a suspected hardware fault.

This is according to a press release from the utility company which stated that the above-mentioned issue is presently affecting token vending.

The GPL is advising that multiple attempts at one transaction will result in accumulation

(back-log) within the system and further delay response time.

“GPL’s technicians are working assiduously to resolve this issue in the shortest possible time. We

apologise for the inconvenience caused and remain committed to providing

optimum service.”