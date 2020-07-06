GRA set to reopen services at Smythe Street on Tuesday

In light of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) reopening several units that are housed at its Smythe Street location there are new traffic procedures being implemented bythe Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department.

According to the police, the general public should be aware that as of Tuesday,July 7, 2020, one-way traffic is being open and authorised between Durban and Princess streets (on Smythe Street) “from South to North between 07:00hrs – 17:00hrs, Monday to Friday.”

The GPF Traffic Department, in its statement today, added that it also wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused.