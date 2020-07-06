Nine Brazilians nabbed after entering Guyana through illegal crossing

-Guyanese driver, couple arrested for aiding, attempting to transport them

Quick action by the cops led to the arrest of three Guyanese who were attempting to transport nine (9) Brazilians in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) after they entered the country through an illegal crossing last night.

The Brazilians have already been escorted to Bonfim, Brazil, and were handed over to the police there.

Reports are that on Sunday around 18:30h, police ranks who were acting on information, ventured to the Sand Pitt “illegal crossing” located at the Takutu River (Guyana/ Brazil border).

They noticed a minibus (# BRR 4856) driven by a Guyanese man of Tabatinga, Central Rupununi, Region Nine, and while approaching the vehicle the cops observed a Guyanese man and a Guyanese woman “loading” it with several pieces of luggage.

There were also nine (9) Brazilians seated inside of the minibus (# BRR 4856).

HGP Nightly News understands that when the driver of the vehicle was questioned, he admitted that it was the female Guyanese who was packing the luggage that “hired him to pick up the Brazilians”.

He told the police that he was hired to transport the Brazilians in question to Georgetown.

The minibus ( # BRR 4856) was then escorted and lodged at Lethem Police Station while the three Guyanese were placed in custody pending investigations.

However, the trio was subsequently sent away on cash bail.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.