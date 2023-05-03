GRANGER BELIEVES PRESS FREEDOM IN GUYANA IS IN JEOPARDY

In light of recent attacks on local journalists by political party affiliates, former President David Granger believes that press freedom in Guyana has been jeopardized, demonstrating a distasteful relationship between the media and political directorates. Joel Vogt reports
