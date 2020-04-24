Porter arrested after cops discover ‘ganja’, ecstasy pills in carton box

–hauled before the Court hours later, placed on $200,000 bail

A 27-year-old porter who was travelling in motor lorry (GXX 6389) with a brown carton box that reportedly contained 716 grammes of cannabis along with 10 ecstasy pills was arrested early this morning and taken to Court some two hours later in relation to the matter.

Rayon Morgan, of Lot 121 Fourth Avenue Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), made his first Court appearance in front of Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court around 10:00h today to answer to the charge of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charge and was placed on $200,000 bail. His matter has been adjourned until July 17, 2020.

Reports are that around 07:50h today, the motor lorry (GXX 6389) was mandatorily stopped and searched by police at the Itabali Check Point, Region Seven and the illegal substance was discovered concealed in a brown carton box which contained two parcels secured with clear scotch-tape.

Morgan was told of his offence and allegedly admitted to the cops that he was aware of the contents in of the box.

However, the truck porter is said to have claimed that he was given the box by a taxi-driver to transport to a particular shop in the “Quartz Stone” backdam.

According to the police, the cannabis amounted to 716 grammes and the amphetamine five (5) grammes .