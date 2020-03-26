GTA COMMITS TO SUPPORT TOURISM SECTOR AMID COVID-19

The tourism sector has witnessed a decline due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). To relief tourism businesses, The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) announced several measures that will be implemented to offset the impact of the virus.

Effective April 1, 2020 until October, GTA registration and licensing fees will be waived, including GTA-led training programmes and a 50 percent subsidised training fee for the First Aid training.

Director of the GTA, Brian Mullis said that it could take approximately six months for the industry to recover, as such; the association is working to see how best it can support this sector at this time.

“The magnitude of the impact on the travel and tourism sector will depend crucially on the spread of the virus, the duration of the outbreak and the measures undertaken to insulate Guyana. This is why we are doing all we can to support the sector during these trying times.”