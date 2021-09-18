Gunmen rob women of bags in C/ville

Two females on Friday night were robbed of a number of articles by two unidentifiable males on a Trip motorcycle with a gun.

According to the police, the 63-year-old and 58-year-old females were walking on Austin Street Campbellville when the lone men stopped in front of them. The pillion rider then came off the bike and pointed the handgun at the females, demanding their bags.

“Don’t say a word, give me de bags,” were the words repeated by the gunman.

One blue handbag valued $1,500 and $30,000 cash; one handbag valued $1,000 and $15,000 cash were relieved from the victims. The gunman later rejoined the motorcycle and made good their escape. Investigations are ongoing.

