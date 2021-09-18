Motorcyclist fleeing from police dies in Mon Repos accident

A 26-year-old man has lost his life on the Mon Repos Public Road East Coast Demerara on September 17 after he reportedly was riding away from a police pickup. Investigations have revealed that the cyclist, Akeem Ming of Roxanne Burnham Garden who was accompanied by a 17-year-old pillion rider Crystal Hoasjoe, observed a police pickup on the Public Road and begun to accelerate the motorcycle. He further lost control and collided with two stationary vehicles including a motor lorry on the road.

As a result of the impact, both the rider and pillion rider fell onto the road surface where they received injuries to their bodies.

They were both picked up in an unconscious condition and were conveyed to Georgetown Public Hospital where they were both examined by a doctor on duty and the rider Akeem Ming was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem.

The pillion rider has been admitted a patient in the female surgical ward suffering from multiple injuries about the body.

Enquiries in progress.

