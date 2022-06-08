Gunmen storm party- businessmen robbed of millions in cash, jewellery, laptops and cellphones

A night of festivities ended abruptly when four gunmen stormed into a birthday party and robbed several persons at hun pony.

Several businessmen were robbed at gunpoint of millions of dollars in cash, jewellery, laptops and cell phones.

The Police have so far arrested three suspects and recovered some of the items stolen. The three suspects were arrested in Melanie, ECD.

The businessmen who were robbed were at the time attending a birthday party at a house in Fourth Street, La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara.

Michael Kunjbehari, a 36-year-old businessman of Fourth Street, Turkeyen, Georgetown was relieved of two laptops valued at $200,000, $1.2 million in cash and his ID card.

Robin Satrohan, a 32-year-old businessman of Cummings Lodge, was robbed of $500,000 in cash and one Samsung Galaxy S10 valued at $50,000.

Ryan Jahurali, a 30-year-old businessman of Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara was also relieved of his Samsung Note20 Ultra valued at $250,000 and $200,000 cash, while Everton Singh-Lammy, a 36-year-old of Kitty, Georgetown was robbed of a gold ring valued at $500,000, one Samsung Note20 Ultra valued $330,000 and $170,000 cash.

John Ali, a businessman of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown a Black strap bag valued $700,000, one diamond ring valued at $4 million dollars, one white gold chain valued $400,000, one Samsung22 Ultra cell phone valued at $300,000, and $1.5M in cash.

Mario Joseph, a 31-years-old businessman of Well Road Ogle, ECD was robbed of $50,000 cash while Ramsammy (only name), a 27-year-old Canadian citizen of Torrey Pines Boulevard, Sarasota, Canada was robbed of one gold chain valued at $1.1 million, one gold ring valued at $32,000, a red wallet containing a Canadian driver’s license, ID card and bank card, and $63,000 in cash (GC) and Anthony Joseph, a 32-year-old businessman of Fourth Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown was relieved of

an iPhone13 valued at $300,000.

The robbery occurred at around 01:30 hours Wednesday morning at Fourth Street, LBI, East Coast Demerara.

Enquires disclosed that the above mentioned persons, along with five other friends were at the mentioned address at a birthday celebration, when four identifiable males armed with guns entered the house through a back door which wasn’t locked and relieved the victims of the mentioned articles and cash.

The men then made good their escape in a waiting car.

The matter was reported to the police and the scene was visited by a party of police ranks. The scene was photographed and the area was canvassed for CCTV cameras.

One victim upon tracking his phone, led police to an abandoned house in Plum Park Sophia where a red Digicel bag was found containing two laptops belonging to Michael Kunjbehari, one Samsung S10 cell phone belonging to Robin Satrohan, Samsung Note20 Ultra phone belonging to Everton Lammy and an iPhone 13 belonging to Anthony Joseph along with an ID card was recovered. The said bag was taken to the BV Police Station where it was photographed and dusted for finger prints.

Acting on information received at 06:00 hours this morning, ranks from the Vigilance Police Station went to a house in North Melanie, ECD where three suspects were apprehended and taken to the BV Police Station. They were placed into custody and were identified by the victims as the perpetrators.

Investigations are ongoing.