A 53-year-old manager and a 36-year-old sales representative were robbed by four men, two of whom were armed on October 4 at China Trading warehouse, D’Urban Backlands. Investigations thus far have revealed that the two victims were in the warehouse along with two other workers when the perpetrators came with a grey motorcar.
They flaunted their firearms at the victims and tied the two victims and other workers’ hands with shoelaces and relieved the victims of their phones totaling $400,000 and made good their escape in the said car.
An alarm was raised and other workers went to the victims assistance.
Further investigation is in progress.
Gunmen tie workers with shoe-lace in D’Urban Backlands robbery
