Gunmen tie workers with shoe-lace in D’Urban Backlands robbery

A 53-year-old manager and a 36-year-old sales representative were robbed by four men, two of whom were armed on October 4 at China Trading warehouse, D’Urban Backlands. Investigations thus far have revealed that the two victims were in the warehouse along with two other workers when the perpetrators came with a grey motorcar.

They flaunted their firearms at the victims and tied the two victims and other workers’ hands with shoelaces and relieved the victims of their phones totaling $400,000 and made good their escape in the said car.

An alarm was raised and other workers went to the victims assistance.

Further investigation is in progress.

Related