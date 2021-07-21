Five months after the commencement of Guyana’s vaccination campaign, the Minister of Health has announced that fifty per cent of the population are now vaccinated with the first dose of a COVID -19
vaccine. However, the country is far from attaining herd immunity. More from Kendell Richmond
GUYANA ATTAINS A 50 PER CENT FIRST DOSE VACCINATION MARK HEARD IMMUNITY IS STILL A FAR WAY AHEAD
