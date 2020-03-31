GUYANA RECORDS 12 CASES OF COVID-19

The Ministry of Public Health revealed on Tuesday’s briefing that Guyana now records 12 total cases of the novel coronavirus.

Region four now has 10 total cases inclusive of two deaths. Region 3 records one case while Region 6 also records one.

The Pan Amarican Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) estimates Guyana to record approximately 1400 cases at the end the global pandemic.

The Ministry of Public Health and local authorities are encouraging all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe all precautionary measures.

Practice social distancing, wash hands and ensure to cough or sneeze into elbows. Also to sanitise surroundings.