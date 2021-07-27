Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll now at 530

Three more people, including a 37-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, have died, pushing the death toll from the coronavirus to 530.

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that the latest fatalities are a 73-year-old man from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on July 25, a 70-year-old woman of Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) who died on June 24, and a 37-year-old woman of Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who died on July 24.

The Ministry also reported 31 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 22,181.

In addition, nine persons are patients of the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 70 are in institutional isolation, and 907 are in home isolation.

No one is currently in institutional quarantine.

And 20,665 people have recovered from the virus, to date.