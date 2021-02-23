Guyanese-born actress Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton(TV series).

Actress Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton. Netflix’s hit series from TV queen Shonda Rhimes follows British high society in Regency-era England. Bridgerton is fiction, but Queen Charlotte is rooted in history. According to People, many historians believe Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitzmany to be the first biracial royal.

Rosheuvel is a Guyanese / British actress and singer who is well-known for her theatrical work, and she has received international attention for her work as Queen Charlotte. A few of her television and film credits include Lady Macbeth, Luther, and Silent Witness.

[May 2002 – April 2003] Can be seen in the ensemble of London’s Number 1 hit show – ‘We Will Rock You’ by Queen and Ben Elton

[May 2003 – June 2003] Performed in the off-West End show ‘A… My Name Is Alice]

(2005) She acted in Gerome Ragni and James Rado’s musical, “Hair,” at the Gate Theatre in London, England with Charles Aitken, Gary Amers, Joanna Ampil, Stuart Armfield, Miriam Elwell-Sutton, Kate Gillespie, Robyn Isaac, Connor McAllister, Sean Parkins, Craig Perry, Lee Reynolds, Laura Selwood, Graham Tudor, Kevin Wathen, and Nancy Wei-George in the cast. Daniel Kramer was director.