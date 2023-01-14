GUYANESE HOPEFUL THAT BUDGET 2023 WILL CATER TO PUBLIC SERVANTS AND TACKLE HIGH LIVING COSTS

As the Budget 2023 presentation by Senior Finance Minister Ashni Singh approaches, many Guyanese are hopeful that the budget will address the needs of public servants and provide tangible assistance to alleviate the high cost of living.

Many public servants have been struggling with stagnant wages and rising living expenses and are hoping for an increase in their salaries and benefits in the upcoming budget. Additionally, there are calls for the government to implement policies to help ease the burden of the high cost of living, such as subsidies on essential goods and services.

The budget presentation, scheduled for Monday, is also closely watched by businesses and investors, as it will indicate the government’s economic policies and priorities. Some analysts predict that the budget will include measures to stimulate economic growth, such as investment in infrastructure and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Overall, the upcoming budget presentation is highly anticipated by many Guyanese as they hope for it to address the public servants’ issues and provide tangible assistance to alleviate the high cost of living.

Antonio Dey reports.

