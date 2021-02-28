Health Ministry probing maternal death at GPHC

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Vanessa Lewis-Sahadeo, whose new born baby girl died at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, Berbice, hours before the woman succumbed at the Georgetown PublicHospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Health, based on information available at this time, Lewis-Sahadeo was admittedto the Maternity Ward of the New Amsterdam Hospital on Monday where she gave birth and subsequently underwent emergency surgery.

“She was later transferred to the GPHC where she subsequently died.The Ministry extends condolences to Ms. Lewis-Sahadeo’s relatives and assures them that the circumstances that led to her death would be investigated thoroughly.”

Lewis-Sahadeo leaves to mourn three (3) children- ages 11, nine (9) and six (6).