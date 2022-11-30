Health Ministry receives USD 200,000 cash grant from the Government of the People’s Republic of China

On Tuesday at his Brickdam office, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony accepted a sum of US$200,000 cash grant to assist with the fight against COVID-19 and procurement of medical supplies to strengthen the Health sector, from the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

The Ministry is expected to receive an additional US$20,000 worth of medical supplies to help with the improvement of health facilities and services in Guyana.

This cash grant was handed over by Her Excellency, Ms Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana said that earlier in April, at the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Between China and the Caribbean Countries, the State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, announced that China will be donating Anti-COVID-19 and medical supplies several countries, to assist them in the fight against COVID-19 and developing their healthcare system hence one such donation was received today.

In his brief response, the Honourable Minister expressed his gratitude for the donation and assured that the donations will be used to increase the country’s preparedness for COVID-19.

He also highlighted that through the Chinese Government, Guyana has benefited from the Chinese Medical Brigade, who are assisting at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and Linden Hospital, along with Surgery, other care, and most importantly, the donation of the Sinopharm vaccines and diagnostics equipment, to combat the COVID-19 virus.