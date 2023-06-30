HEFTY FINES FOR MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS WHO BREACH PATIENT CONFIDENTIALLY WITH DATA PROTECTION BILL

The Ministry of Health is taking steps to implement electronic health records. As part of this initiative, a new Medical Data Protection Bill is set to be introduced in Parliament. The bill will incorporate strict measures and substantial fines to deter health practitioners from breaching patient confidentiality. Tiana Cole has the details in the following report.
