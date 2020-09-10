Housewife’s body fished out of creek hours after her disappearance

The body of a 29-year-old female was found floating in a creek less than 24 hours after her reputed husband and her father formed a search party after the woman went missing.

The deceased has been identified as Melinda Henry, a housewife of Bun Sugar Creek, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

She is said to have died between September 8 (Tuesday) and September 9 (Wednesday).

Reports are that Henry and her 59-year-old spouse had been imbibing at their camp located in Bun Sugar Creek on Tuesday after which the man left that location to speak with his father-in-law.

When he returned to the camp, the man realized that his wife was not there and he immediately informed her father of her disappearance.

Henry’s husband and father began searching for the woman for hours but abandoned the effort on Tuesday around 23:00h.

According to the police, on Wednesday, the 59-year-old man proceeded to the Baramita Police Station, to make a report and while en route there, he was contacted by his father and brother-in-law informing that his reputed wife was dead.

He continued his journey to the Baramita Police Station and made a report about the incident, after which, a rank from the said station accompanied him on his return to Bun Sugar Creek.

On arrival there, the man saw his reputed wife’s body floating in the creek. Henry’s body was fished out of the creek and examined by the medic and police who observed a bruise on her upper right thigh.

Her body was then transferred to the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Upto press time, no arrest has been made in connection with the woman’s demise as investigations continue.