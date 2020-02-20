“I AM LAUNCHING THE WINNING BAND” – MINISTER OF PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE

Showcasing a theme that is centered on the maritime sector, The Ministry of Public Infrastructure officially launched its Mashramani band on Wednesday, which promises to have 200 revelers.

According to Minister of Public Infrastructure, Hon. David Patterson, he is launching the “winning band” and he had this to say to all the other participants, “thank you for partaking. You’ve done a great job, but when you come up against the best, you do expect that you come second.”

Minister of Public Infrastructure Hon. David Patterson

Minister Patterson and Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Hon. Jaipaul Sharma congratulated the staff of the Ministry for the successful execution of their duties over the past year.

Ministry within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure , Hon. Jaipaul Sharma

Meanwhile, Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) Claudette Rogers said it is a privilege to participate in the celebrations since the maritime sector is critical to the development of any country.

“When we think in terms of what is taking place in the oil and gas sector, it is a way to ensure people are informed of the role of the MARAD,” Rogers explained.

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) will also have a special section in the band that will display the country’s renewable resources. All heads of agencies within the ministry are expected to lead their respective sections in the Mashramani band.