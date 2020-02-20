SOD TURNED FOR COUNTRY’S FIRST US$100M HILTON HOTEL

A sod turning ceremony was held recently for Guyana’s first Hilton Hotels to be constructed south-east of the Eugene F. Correia International Airport on land that was previously owned by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCO).

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan said, “Guyana is open of business. Locals and foreigners alike, are our partners for development… The tourism and hospitality sector is a key area in our government’s ambitious drive for economic diversification so we will continue to harness and promote its potential.”

This comes through an agreement between the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and a group of business entrepreneurs under the Caribbean Marketing Enterprise Incorporated (CMEI) group. CMEI and Energy Real Estate Solutions (ERES) will be constructing the US$100 million hotel.

United States-based Guyanese businessman Edmon Braithwaite is behind the investment which will also include a miniature golf course, clubhouse, entertainment centre, swimming pool and solar farm.

The New York-based real estate entrepreneur indicated his intention to remigrate, after spending forty years in the USA.

“It was all Guyanese who put this together… Today represents a momentous occasion, it’s about this team. Each, and every one of you, must understand that whatever commitments we make here, are incredibly serious commitments and we commit to you that we will do everything we could to lift our people up,” Mr. Braithwaite said.