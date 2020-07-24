Identity of pedal cyclist struck dead  on ECD roadway revealed

The male pedal cyclist who was killed during an accident involving motorcar (PMM 8751) along the Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Tuesday night has been identified as 53-year-old Wayne James, a “grass cutter” of Cinema Road, Melanie, ECD.

According to the police, his daughter visited the Vigilance Police Stationx ECD, and confirmed the now dead man’s identity.

On Tuesday, at the time of the fatal accident, the vehicle (PMM 8751) was being driven by a 22-year-old resident of Haslingston village, ECD.

The driver told the cops that around 18:50h on Tuesday, his car (PMM 8751) was proceeding East along the Northern side of the Melanie Public Road when he noticed the pedal cyclist proceeding East along the Southern side of the said roadway.

However, he stated that the now dead man “suddenly swerved” into the Northern direction across the roadway and into the path of his vehicle.

The young driver stated that he then applied the brakes to his vehicle but the front right side of the car (PMM 8751) collided with the pedal cyclist. This resulted in the pedal cyclist falling onto the road surface and receiving several injuries about his body and head.

According to the driver, he picked up the man in an unconscious condition and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical attention.

However, when they arrived, the doctor on duty pronounced the pedal cyclist dead.

His body is presently at the Hospital’s mortuary where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).