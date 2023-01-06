Illegal Shotgun and Narcotics Discovered in Police Raid on East Coast Demerara Home. Two Arrested

Police have raided a house in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, and found an illegal shotgun, ammunition, and narcotics. Two individuals are currently in custody. According to the Guyana Police Force, the raid occurred at around 5:15 am on January 6th at a two-bedroom house on Robert Road.

During the search, police found a 12 gauge double-barrel shotgun with no serial number and four live cartridges. The suspects, a 30-year-old laborer, and a 23-year-old plumber were arrested after they failed to produce a license for the firearm.

A further search of the house uncovered a black plastic bag containing 286 transparent zip-lock bags of suspected cannabis, weighing a total of 580 grams.

The suspects are currently being held in custody as the investigation continues.

