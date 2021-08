Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit Officers on Friday August 27 conducted a joint operation with the Guyana Police Force, that resulted in the seizure of over 540 lbs. of Marijuana. Searches were carried out in two locations along with searches at the Route 32 (Georgetown – Parika ) Minibus park at Stabroek Market. Two individuals are currently in CANU’s custody. Investigations are in progress.

