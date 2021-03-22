Kaieteur News security guards remanded to prison for murder of vagrant

The two (2) security personnel attached to the Kaieteur Newspaper, who are each accused of murdering a vagrant, were on Monday (today) hauled before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where they were charged and remanded to prison.

Forty-nine-year-old Yan Licorish and 39-year-old Tony Waldron, were not allowed to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on Tuesday (March 16, 2021), they murdered 58-year-old Mohabir Singh at Saffon Street, La Penitence, Georgetown.

The duo was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Latchmie Rahamat, and each remanded to prison until April 10, 2021.

Previous reports in the media about the vagrant’s death stated that his body had been discovered by a staff of Kaieteur News, with marks of violence, inside a canter truck that is operated by the Newspaper.

When police investigators arrived at the crime scene, they stated that they noticed what appeared to be a small cut to Mohabir’s wrist and a wound to the back of his head.

As the probe continued into the vagrant’s death, the two security guards were arrested.

Subsequently, a Post Mortem Examination (PME) with dissection on the body was conducted by pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, in the presence of police ranks.

Dr. Singh gave “the cause of death” to be brain hemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.