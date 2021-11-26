Kaneville E.B.D. man arrested with 229g of ganja

At approximately 3:00hrs on November 26, ranks acting on information received searched the home of a 41-year-old male at Kaneville E.B.D.

A party of policemen found a black plastic bag in a wardrobe in a bedroom which when opened in the presence of the suspect contained several small and medium-sized zip-lock bags containing a portion of leaves seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis Sativa which amounted to 229 grams.

He was immediately told of the offence committed and caution under the Judge’s rule.

The suspect is presently in custody assisting with the investigations.