Labourer dead after being stabbed during “Guiness” row

A 23-year-old labourer is now dead after he was stabbed twice during a row over a bottle of Guinness by a security guard.

Dead is Nickosie Vankenie of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The incident took place late Friday night at Patrick Dam, New Amsterdam allegedly by a 29-year-old security guard of Pope Street, New Amsterdam.

Reports are that about 23:40h on the night in question, Vankenie and the suspect were underneath a shed next to a shop, where they reportedly had an argument over the alcoholic beverage.

The security guard allegedly stabbed the labourer once to the neck and dealt another stab to the man’s abdomen.

Vankenie was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he received medical attention and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of that medical facility for emergency treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries about 09:30h today.

The suspect who fled the scene after the incident, was apprehended about 13:00h this afternoon.

According to the police, investigators are in possession of a statement from an eye witness and the suspect is said to be assisting the cops with the probe.