LANCASTER SACKED AND MCARTHUR SUSPENDED FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT OFFENCES

Allegations of sexual harassment were made against Stanley Lancaster and Roy McArthur of the Guyana Football Federation, a board of inquire was set up, and Samuel has the story on the results, from the inquiry.
Stanley Lancaster the head Referee of the GFF was dismissed, while Roy McArthur the Referee assessor, was tentatively suspended after, an all-female panel was set up to probe complaints of sexual harassment against female referees. The Referee assessor is the guardian of standards and to provide a quality service towards referee promotion, development, and retention. Development in this story was announced at the federation’s Headquarters on
The work of the Board of inquire started in March 2018, it consist of an academically colorful panel, DR. Karen Pilgrim, Vice president of the Guyana Olympic Association, Human resources consultant; Karan De Souza of red Thread, Karen Joseph Human Resources Consultant, Joy Nichola Marcus-Reid of