Leopold Street scuffle: Minister of Religion robbed after informing persons of free WiFi service

A Minister of Religion has been identified by the police as the victim that was robbed of his gold chain and artificial band on Tuesday morning. It was reported that the 68 year old was walking in Bred Street informing residents in Leopold, Cross, and Breda Streets about the free WiFi internet service that will be available by the Methodist Church.

While he was conversing with a female, he was confronted by the two suspects who told him to give them the chain. As such he became fearful, and they held on to him where a scuffle ensued. In the process they managed to relieve him of his chain which is valued at $65,000 and a band vallued $24,000.

They then made good their escape on foot.

An alarm was raised and a quick response from the police led them to Leopold Street.

A scuffle started with the suspects and the police which resulted in a police rank being shot and one of the suspects.

The investigations are ongoing into the robbery under arm.

Related